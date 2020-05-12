29501 N 76TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Located just outside of Phoenix, this private 5 bedroom compound is the perfect long term luxury rental or the perfect home base for a luxurious golf or auto show trip with friends, family vacation, or high-end corporate retreat. Accommodates up to eight guests, and its open concept interior and spacious outdoor areas make it easy for everyone to find their own space, as well as gather together as a group. Nearby, you'll find Arizona's most vibrant cities, Scottsdale and Phoenix; both are under ten miles from home. And, if you're in town to golf, there are numerous courses in the area, many within a ten-minute drive. Shopping with in 1.9 miles, within excellent school districts and surrounded by several Churches. Can be rented with furniture and d��cor as pictured in MLS for an additional $1,000.00 per month