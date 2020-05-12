All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
29501 N 76TH Street
29501 N 76TH Street

29501 North 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

29501 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Pinnacle Peak Paradise

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located just outside of Phoenix, this private 5 bedroom compound is the perfect long term luxury rental or the perfect home base for a luxurious golf or auto show trip with friends, family vacation, or high-end corporate retreat. Accommodates up to eight guests, and its open concept interior and spacious outdoor areas make it easy for everyone to find their own space, as well as gather together as a group. Nearby, you'll find Arizona's most vibrant cities, Scottsdale and Phoenix; both are under ten miles from home. And, if you're in town to golf, there are numerous courses in the area, many within a ten-minute drive. Shopping with in 1.9 miles, within excellent school districts and surrounded by several Churches. Can be rented with furniture and d��cor as pictured in MLS for an additional $1,000.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29501 N 76TH Street have any available units?
29501 N 76TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 29501 N 76TH Street have?
Some of 29501 N 76TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29501 N 76TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
29501 N 76TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29501 N 76TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 29501 N 76TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 29501 N 76TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 29501 N 76TH Street does offer parking.
Does 29501 N 76TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29501 N 76TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29501 N 76TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 29501 N 76TH Street has a pool.
Does 29501 N 76TH Street have accessible units?
No, 29501 N 76TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29501 N 76TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29501 N 76TH Street has units with dishwashers.
