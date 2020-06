28511 N 101ST Way

Amenities

THIS FURNISHED RENTAL IS AVAILABLE ONLY FOR THE FOLLOWING MONTHS: SEPT 2020 & NOV 2020@$2500/MONTH. JAN THRU MARCH 2021 @$4500/MONTH.THIS SOPHISTICATED TOWNHOME, LOCATED IN TROON NORTH, FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS (ALL ENSUITES)4.5 BATHS & A LOFT. THE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE & ONE OF THE ENSUITES UPSTAIRS HAVE KINGS BEDS & ALL OTHER BEDROOMS HAVE QUEEN BEDS.THIS SANTE FE STYLE HOME HAS VERSAILLES TRAVERTINE THROUGHOUT THE DOWNSTAIRS, UPGRADED CARPETING THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME, UPGRADED STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING A GAS OVEN/RANGE, GORGEOUS BATHROOMS EACH WITH THEIR OWN UNIQUE STYLE, SUPER COVERED PATIO WITH BUILT IN HEATER, MULTIPLE BALCONYS, GRANITE, WARM WOOD CABINETRY... THIS PROPERTY IS ELEGANT, COMFORTABLE AND WELL APPOINTED. THE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL/SPA, BBQ AREA AND FITNESS CENTER ARE ONE BLOCK AWAY IN ADDITION TO THE AMENITIES OF TROON NORTH GOLF CLUB WHICH IS AT THE END OF THE SUBDIVISION. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDING WI FI AND SUBSCRIPTION TV ARE INCLUDED ON AND OFF SEASON WITH A CAP ON ELECTRIC OFF SEASON..SEE PRIVATE REMARKS FOR DETAILS. ENJOY THE BEAUTY AND TRANQUILITY OF TROON NORTH WHILE STAYING IN THIS WONDERFUL HOME.