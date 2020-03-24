28417 N 101ST Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Stunning Troon North fully furnished vacation rental in the highly desirable location in North Scottsdale. You'll love the 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage corner lot home! Remodeled with all of the finest finishes and furnishings. Great room plan with gas fireplace open to the gourmet kitchen. Nice back patio area as well! You'll enjoy the community swimming pool and Jacuzzi as well. The 37,000-acre, world-class Troon North golf resort features a full-service clubhouse including a hip bar and grill. The four-acre Troon North community park features tennis, basketball, barbecues and a covered Ramada. You and your guests will love it! The master sleeps a king bed and the guest room two twin beds!