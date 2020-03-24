All apartments in Scottsdale
28417 N 101ST Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

28417 N 101ST Place

28417 North 101st Place · (602) 315-3633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28417 North 101st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning Troon North fully furnished vacation rental in the highly desirable location in North Scottsdale. You'll love the 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage corner lot home! Remodeled with all of the finest finishes and furnishings. Great room plan with gas fireplace open to the gourmet kitchen. Nice back patio area as well! You'll enjoy the community swimming pool and Jacuzzi as well. The 37,000-acre, world-class Troon North golf resort features a full-service clubhouse including a hip bar and grill. The four-acre Troon North community park features tennis, basketball, barbecues and a covered Ramada. You and your guests will love it! The master sleeps a king bed and the guest room two twin beds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28417 N 101ST Place have any available units?
28417 N 101ST Place has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28417 N 101ST Place have?
Some of 28417 N 101ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28417 N 101ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
28417 N 101ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28417 N 101ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 28417 N 101ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28417 N 101ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 28417 N 101ST Place does offer parking.
Does 28417 N 101ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28417 N 101ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28417 N 101ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 28417 N 101ST Place has a pool.
Does 28417 N 101ST Place have accessible units?
No, 28417 N 101ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28417 N 101ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28417 N 101ST Place has units with dishwashers.
