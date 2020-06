Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED SCOTTSDALE HOME AVAILABLE FOR 1-6 MONTH LEASES. FULLY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE UTENSILS. JUST BRING YOUR PERSONAL BELONGINGS. 1 QUEEN & 4 TWINS. RELAX ON THE COVERED PATIO OR CHECK OUT THE STARS WHILE DINING ON THE UNCOVERED PATIO. SHOPPING AND MORE WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. FLAT SCREEN TVS IN BDRMS AND LIVING RM, FIREPLACE, WET BAR, BREAKFAST BAR, AND MUCH MORE. UTILITIES & LANDSCAPER INCLUDED.