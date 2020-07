Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

6 month rental -- Renovated to the 9s, this 2000 sq foot ranch offers open concept entertaining space. Fully furnished with every amenity, Viking double oven, gas range, Samsung microwave drawer, gorgeous Quartzite granite counters with huge working island, 3 season bar area, second fridge. Beautiful 10' swimming pool. Completely private and quiet yet just a stones throw from all things downtown. Amazing location, near everything . Available April 1 to Sept 30