25148 N 114TH Street

Amenities
With some of the most dramatic views in Troon, this Tuscan residence is designed to embrace its hillside setting. 18'' travertine tile, cantera fireplaces, butted windows, retractable glass walls & wood beamed ceilings highlight the living spaces. Formal living & dining rms w/ water wall feature plus family/bonus rm w/ bar area & full size wine fridge; eat-in kitchen w/ designer backsplash, island/breakfast bar, dining area, & SS appliances including hooded 8 gas burner range; master suite w/private patio & lux bath area; guest suite w/ private bath & fireplace plus add'l bedroom; office w/ private bath and patio; main floor features living spaces, master & office. The backyard sets this property apart, blending harmoniously w/ Troon Mountain.