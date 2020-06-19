All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 25148 N 114TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
25148 N 114TH Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

25148 N 114TH Street

25148 North 114th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

25148 North 114th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
With some of the most dramatic views in Troon, this Tuscan residence is designed to embrace its hillside setting. 18'' travertine tile, cantera fireplaces, butted windows, retractable glass walls & wood beamed ceilings highlight the living spaces. Formal living & dining rms w/ water wall feature plus family/bonus rm w/ bar area & full size wine fridge; eat-in kitchen w/ designer backsplash, island/breakfast bar, dining area, & SS appliances including hooded 8 gas burner range; master suite w/private patio & lux bath area; guest suite w/ private bath & fireplace plus add'l bedroom; office w/ private bath and patio; main floor features living spaces, master & office. The backyard sets this property apart, blending harmoniously w/ Troon Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25148 N 114TH Street have any available units?
25148 N 114TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 25148 N 114TH Street have?
Some of 25148 N 114TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25148 N 114TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
25148 N 114TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25148 N 114TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 25148 N 114TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 25148 N 114TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 25148 N 114TH Street offers parking.
Does 25148 N 114TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25148 N 114TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25148 N 114TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 25148 N 114TH Street has a pool.
Does 25148 N 114TH Street have accessible units?
No, 25148 N 114TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25148 N 114TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25148 N 114TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College