Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table

Welcome home to this stunning property in the Pinnacle Reserve subdivision! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,249 Sq Ft! It has all new carpet throughout, new appliances, a great open floor plan and incredible backyard, perfect for entertaining! The pool table & patio furniture outside is included in the lease!Don't miss out on this beautiful home!