24648 N 72ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available June 10th. This beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath home will lease fast! Welcoming entrance with tile in all the right places. Open floor plan with private back yard (backs to NOAS). Enjoy cool Arizona nights with a cozy fireplace, perfectly placed in the great room! Split floor plan offers a generous master suite with large walk-in closet! Eat in Kitchen flows naturally in to the living room with bay windows in the breakfast niche. Bright and Open, the back yard offers a covered brick patio and professionally placed landscape. Paradise Valley Schools, minutes to City North, Kierland, The Quarters, Cave Creek, and Carefree! Dining that would keep the most discerning foodie satisfied, AAA+ Location for shopping and entertaining. Welcome Home!