Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
24648 N 72ND Place
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:25 AM

24648 N 72ND Place

24648 North 72nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

24648 North 72nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Available June 10th. This beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath home will lease fast! Welcoming entrance with tile in all the right places. Open floor plan with private back yard (backs to NOAS). Enjoy cool Arizona nights with a cozy fireplace, perfectly placed in the great room! Split floor plan offers a generous master suite with large walk-in closet! Eat in Kitchen flows naturally in to the living room with bay windows in the breakfast niche. Bright and Open, the back yard offers a covered brick patio and professionally placed landscape. Paradise Valley Schools, minutes to City North, Kierland, The Quarters, Cave Creek, and Carefree! Dining that would keep the most discerning foodie satisfied, AAA+ Location for shopping and entertaining. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24648 N 72ND Place have any available units?
24648 N 72ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24648 N 72ND Place have?
Some of 24648 N 72ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24648 N 72ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
24648 N 72ND Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24648 N 72ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 24648 N 72ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24648 N 72ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 24648 N 72ND Place does offer parking.
Does 24648 N 72ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24648 N 72ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24648 N 72ND Place have a pool?
No, 24648 N 72ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 24648 N 72ND Place have accessible units?
No, 24648 N 72ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24648 N 72ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24648 N 72ND Place has units with dishwashers.
