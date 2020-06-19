All apartments in Scottsdale
24610 North 84th Street

24610 North 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

24610 North 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This home is such a masterpiece with its captivating interior and exterior. Home offers 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms and over 2,500 of space! Beautiful open kitchen that is a chefs dream with it's stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and two ovens! A huge master bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, and granite counter tops. Then walk outside to the well planned out backyard that includes a built in BBQ, fireplace, and a sparkling pool! This home is an entertainers paradise that you will love to call yours!

Washer/dryer included as well as Pool/Spa Service.

Pets upon owner approval

Give us a call at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24610 North 84th Street have any available units?
24610 North 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24610 North 84th Street have?
Some of 24610 North 84th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24610 North 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
24610 North 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24610 North 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24610 North 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 24610 North 84th Street offer parking?
No, 24610 North 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 24610 North 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24610 North 84th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24610 North 84th Street have a pool?
Yes, 24610 North 84th Street has a pool.
Does 24610 North 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 24610 North 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24610 North 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24610 North 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
