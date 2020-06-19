24610 North 84th Street

Amenities

This home is such a masterpiece with its captivating interior and exterior. Home offers 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms and over 2,500 of space! Beautiful open kitchen that is a chefs dream with it's stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and two ovens! A huge master bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, and granite counter tops. Then walk outside to the well planned out backyard that includes a built in BBQ, fireplace, and a sparkling pool! This home is an entertainers paradise that you will love to call yours!



Washer/dryer included as well as Pool/Spa Service.



Pets upon owner approval



