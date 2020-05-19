All apartments in Scottsdale
24401 N 72ND Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

24401 N 72ND Way

24401 N 72nd Way · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

24401 N 72nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 1ST 2019. This sleek, soft-contemporary, Camelot-built home is an entertainers dream. Upon entering through the double front doors, you experience the ''WOW'' factor, as the view draws you directly through the atrium and great room, to the gorgeous pool and backyard. The neutral color palette makes the contemporary space, feel warm and inviting. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this open concept home is light and bright with multiple sliding glass doors and large windows. The kitchen features a Caesarstone waterfall island and full glass backsplash. All of the kitchen and master bathroom cabinets were upgraded beyond builder options, in order for the owners to create the modern look they envisioned. The flooring throughout is Italian porcelain in all the main living areas, with real wood in the bedrooms. With Control4 automation, you can create the mood you're looking for with music and lighting. The low maintenance backyard is breathtaking with over 1,000 sq. ft. of US made synthetic turf. Schedule your showing today and make this your next vacation home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24401 N 72ND Way have any available units?
24401 N 72ND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24401 N 72ND Way have?
Some of 24401 N 72ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24401 N 72ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
24401 N 72ND Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24401 N 72ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 24401 N 72ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24401 N 72ND Way offer parking?
Yes, 24401 N 72ND Way does offer parking.
Does 24401 N 72ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24401 N 72ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24401 N 72ND Way have a pool?
Yes, 24401 N 72ND Way has a pool.
Does 24401 N 72ND Way have accessible units?
No, 24401 N 72ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24401 N 72ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24401 N 72ND Way has units with dishwashers.
