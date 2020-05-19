24401 N 72ND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 1ST 2019. This sleek, soft-contemporary, Camelot-built home is an entertainers dream. Upon entering through the double front doors, you experience the ''WOW'' factor, as the view draws you directly through the atrium and great room, to the gorgeous pool and backyard. The neutral color palette makes the contemporary space, feel warm and inviting. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this open concept home is light and bright with multiple sliding glass doors and large windows. The kitchen features a Caesarstone waterfall island and full glass backsplash. All of the kitchen and master bathroom cabinets were upgraded beyond builder options, in order for the owners to create the modern look they envisioned. The flooring throughout is Italian porcelain in all the main living areas, with real wood in the bedrooms. With Control4 automation, you can create the mood you're looking for with music and lighting. The low maintenance backyard is breathtaking with over 1,000 sq. ft. of US made synthetic turf. Schedule your showing today and make this your next vacation home.