Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

24364 N 74th Place

24364 North 74th Place · No Longer Available
Location

24364 North 74th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful, luxurious, and fully remodeled home in North Scottsdale. Magnificent backyard oasis pebble tech pool w/waterfall and spa, built in kiva fireplace and grill & 4 large built in planter, 4 bedrooms split plan 21/2 baths.Large kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances opens to a lovely family room w/gas fireplace and loads of windows, Perfect entertainment area. Beautiful open living and dining room. Master+2 other bedrooms have walk in closets! Plantation shutters Built in speakers. wonderful neighborhood, close to 101-freeway and shopping centers. Don't miss this golden opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24364 N 74th Place have any available units?
24364 N 74th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24364 N 74th Place have?
Some of 24364 N 74th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24364 N 74th Place currently offering any rent specials?
24364 N 74th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24364 N 74th Place pet-friendly?
No, 24364 N 74th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24364 N 74th Place offer parking?
Yes, 24364 N 74th Place offers parking.
Does 24364 N 74th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24364 N 74th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24364 N 74th Place have a pool?
Yes, 24364 N 74th Place has a pool.
Does 24364 N 74th Place have accessible units?
No, 24364 N 74th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24364 N 74th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24364 N 74th Place has units with dishwashers.
