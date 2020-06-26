24364 N 74th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful, luxurious, and fully remodeled home in North Scottsdale. Magnificent backyard oasis pebble tech pool w/waterfall and spa, built in kiva fireplace and grill & 4 large built in planter, 4 bedrooms split plan 21/2 baths.Large kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances opens to a lovely family room w/gas fireplace and loads of windows, Perfect entertainment area. Beautiful open living and dining room. Master+2 other bedrooms have walk in closets! Plantation shutters Built in speakers. wonderful neighborhood, close to 101-freeway and shopping centers. Don't miss this golden opportunity.