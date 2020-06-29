23770 N 75TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This is a beautiful property that backs to Rawhide Wash at a northwest angle. Sunsets, serenity and privacy-and a newly expanded and updated (with pavers) patio to enjoy it with. Landlords have just finished updating and making it sparkle. Freshly painted interior, and exterior, updated baths with granite counters and tile surrounds. New shutters, ceiling fans, lighting fixtures and landscaping. Layout is perfect with all 3 bedrooms split and a Great Room concept. Bedroom 3 is just off the entry and great room with double doors-would make a great office as well. Skylight in kitchen brings in a lot of natural light. Seperate Laundry Room.Location is wonderful with two shopping centers and restaurants, just a short walk away. The community features a seasonally heated pool and spa.