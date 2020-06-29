All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
23770 N 75TH Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

23770 N 75TH Street

23770 North 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23770 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a beautiful property that backs to Rawhide Wash at a northwest angle. Sunsets, serenity and privacy-and a newly expanded and updated (with pavers) patio to enjoy it with. Landlords have just finished updating and making it sparkle. Freshly painted interior, and exterior, updated baths with granite counters and tile surrounds. New shutters, ceiling fans, lighting fixtures and landscaping. Layout is perfect with all 3 bedrooms split and a Great Room concept. Bedroom 3 is just off the entry and great room with double doors-would make a great office as well. Skylight in kitchen brings in a lot of natural light. Seperate Laundry Room.Location is wonderful with two shopping centers and restaurants, just a short walk away. The community features a seasonally heated pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23770 N 75TH Street have any available units?
23770 N 75TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23770 N 75TH Street have?
Some of 23770 N 75TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23770 N 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
23770 N 75TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23770 N 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 23770 N 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23770 N 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 23770 N 75TH Street offers parking.
Does 23770 N 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23770 N 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23770 N 75TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 23770 N 75TH Street has a pool.
Does 23770 N 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 23770 N 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23770 N 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23770 N 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.
