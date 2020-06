Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

One of the largest lots in the subdivision. Longterm tenant just vacated, new tenant will have new carpeting, tile, fresh 2 tone paint, light fixtues, fans, etc. Home is open, bright has vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace in FRm. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining in LRm. White cabinetry. No smoking, no pets, please! Excellent, gated location, shopping, restaurants nearby. Assisted ling facility will plant trees adjacent to homes when project is completed.