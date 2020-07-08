2246 N 82ND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

'MwM' releases another GORGEOUS 4 Bed, 2 bath UNFURNISHED RENTAL, available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN, *NEVER BEEN LIVED IN* for the discerning Tenants wanting Location, Lifestyle and Hassle Free Living. YOU can be the FIRST TO MOVE-IN since the BRAND NEW REMODEL!!! Enter into oversized living room/ dining room with open concept eat-in Kitchen all fitted with brand new stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors open to your own secluded covered patio and private backyard ideal for indoor/ outdoor living. This contemporary property additionally offers inside stacked brand new washer and dryer, off street parking, side RV gate into large backyard. It is absolutely perfect for the ultimate professional or Families wanting Scottsdale School district. LONG TERM lease preferred!