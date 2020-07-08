All apartments in Scottsdale
2246 N 82ND Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:37 PM

2246 N 82ND Street

2246 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2246 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'MwM' releases another GORGEOUS 4 Bed, 2 bath UNFURNISHED RENTAL, available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN, *NEVER BEEN LIVED IN* for the discerning Tenants wanting Location, Lifestyle and Hassle Free Living. YOU can be the FIRST TO MOVE-IN since the BRAND NEW REMODEL!!! Enter into oversized living room/ dining room with open concept eat-in Kitchen all fitted with brand new stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors open to your own secluded covered patio and private backyard ideal for indoor/ outdoor living. This contemporary property additionally offers inside stacked brand new washer and dryer, off street parking, side RV gate into large backyard. It is absolutely perfect for the ultimate professional or Families wanting Scottsdale School district. LONG TERM lease preferred!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 N 82ND Street have any available units?
2246 N 82ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 N 82ND Street have?
Some of 2246 N 82ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 N 82ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2246 N 82ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 N 82ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2246 N 82ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2246 N 82ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2246 N 82ND Street offers parking.
Does 2246 N 82ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2246 N 82ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 N 82ND Street have a pool?
No, 2246 N 82ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2246 N 82ND Street have accessible units?
No, 2246 N 82ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 N 82ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 N 82ND Street has units with dishwashers.

