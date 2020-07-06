21931 N 77TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Pool with baja step, view fence to Natural Area Open Space; Freshly Remodeled with beautiful touches throughout! New stainless steel appliances in kitchen including refrigerator. New countertops, paint, door hardware and plumbing fixtures. New master bathroom (shower glass ordered and to be installed soon). Indoor fireplace and outdoor fireplace make for cozy relaxation to recharge during these unusual times. Home is very close to Sprouts, Safeway, and Fry's for shopping. Honor Health Hospital is within a couple of miles and Mayo Hospital is within 5 miles. Grayhawk Golf Course within 2 miles and many parks and schools close by too...