All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 21931 N 77TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
21931 N 77TH Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:08 AM

21931 N 77TH Street

21931 North 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21931 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Pool with baja step, view fence to Natural Area Open Space; Freshly Remodeled with beautiful touches throughout! New stainless steel appliances in kitchen including refrigerator. New countertops, paint, door hardware and plumbing fixtures. New master bathroom (shower glass ordered and to be installed soon). Indoor fireplace and outdoor fireplace make for cozy relaxation to recharge during these unusual times. Home is very close to Sprouts, Safeway, and Fry's for shopping. Honor Health Hospital is within a couple of miles and Mayo Hospital is within 5 miles. Grayhawk Golf Course within 2 miles and many parks and schools close by too...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21931 N 77TH Street have any available units?
21931 N 77TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21931 N 77TH Street have?
Some of 21931 N 77TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21931 N 77TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
21931 N 77TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21931 N 77TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 21931 N 77TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 21931 N 77TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 21931 N 77TH Street offers parking.
Does 21931 N 77TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21931 N 77TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21931 N 77TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 21931 N 77TH Street has a pool.
Does 21931 N 77TH Street have accessible units?
No, 21931 N 77TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21931 N 77TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21931 N 77TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College