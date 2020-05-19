All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

20801 Pima Road

20801 North Pima Road
Location

20801 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo in the Village at Market Street in DC Ranch. Fully furnished and nicely appointed. Bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. Master bath offers dual sinks & walk-in shower. Plantation shutters for privacy and efficiency. Washer and dryer included. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE(#16)and COVERED CARPORT SPOT #41. Close to McDowell Sonoran Preserve which has miles of hiking/biking paths. DC Ranch Desert Camp is just around the corner with has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, pickleball, and fitness center. Delicious restaurants and boutique shopping just minutes away.
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20801 Pima Road have any available units?
20801 Pima Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20801 Pima Road have?
Some of 20801 Pima Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20801 Pima Road currently offering any rent specials?
20801 Pima Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20801 Pima Road pet-friendly?
No, 20801 Pima Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20801 Pima Road offer parking?
Yes, 20801 Pima Road does offer parking.
Does 20801 Pima Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20801 Pima Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20801 Pima Road have a pool?
Yes, 20801 Pima Road has a pool.
Does 20801 Pima Road have accessible units?
No, 20801 Pima Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20801 Pima Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20801 Pima Road does not have units with dishwashers.
