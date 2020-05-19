20801 Pima Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo in the Village at Market Street in DC Ranch. Fully furnished and nicely appointed. Bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. Master bath offers dual sinks & walk-in shower. Plantation shutters for privacy and efficiency. Washer and dryer included. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE(#16)and COVERED CARPORT SPOT #41. Close to McDowell Sonoran Preserve which has miles of hiking/biking paths. DC Ranch Desert Camp is just around the corner with has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, pickleball, and fitness center. Delicious restaurants and boutique shopping just minutes away.

Becca Linnig

REMAX