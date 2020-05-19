20801 Pima Road

Amenities
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo in the Village at Market Street in DC Ranch. Fully furnished and nicely appointed. Bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. Master bath offers dual sinks & walk-in shower. Plantation shutters for privacy and efficiency. Washer and dryer included. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE(#16)and COVERED CARPORT SPOT #41. Close to McDowell Sonoran Preserve which has miles of hiking/biking paths. DC Ranch Desert Camp is just around the corner with has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, pickleball, and fitness center. Delicious restaurants and boutique shopping just minutes away.
Becca Linnig
REMAX