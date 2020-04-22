20530 N 83RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Fully Furnished rental in North Scottsdale's Grayhawk Talon Retreat.This tastefully decorated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all! Available April 2020Spacious great room floor plan with soaring ceilings, breakfast bar, chefs kitchen, split master and den with pullout sofa bed.. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Outdoor living at its best with heated pool, spa, bbq and putting green , covered patio, outdoor TV and fireplace. Community pool, walking trails, walking distance to Grayhawk Golf Course, restaurants and shopping.