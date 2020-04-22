All apartments in Scottsdale
20530 N 83RD Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

20530 N 83RD Place

20530 North 83rd Place · (480) 203-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20530 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Fully Furnished rental in North Scottsdale's Grayhawk Talon Retreat.This tastefully decorated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all! Available April 2020Spacious great room floor plan with soaring ceilings, breakfast bar, chefs kitchen, split master and den with pullout sofa bed.. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Outdoor living at its best with heated pool, spa, bbq and putting green , covered patio, outdoor TV and fireplace. Community pool, walking trails, walking distance to Grayhawk Golf Course, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20530 N 83RD Place have any available units?
20530 N 83RD Place has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20530 N 83RD Place have?
Some of 20530 N 83RD Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20530 N 83RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
20530 N 83RD Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20530 N 83RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 20530 N 83RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20530 N 83RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 20530 N 83RD Place does offer parking.
Does 20530 N 83RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20530 N 83RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20530 N 83RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 20530 N 83RD Place has a pool.
Does 20530 N 83RD Place have accessible units?
No, 20530 N 83RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20530 N 83RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20530 N 83RD Place has units with dishwashers.
