20429 N 83rd Place

Guard Gated Edmunds home overlooking the 9th hole on the Talon GC. Private lot with incredible mountain views. Split bedroom layout with 3 bedrooms + an oversized office/den. Soaring 12 ft ceilings. This home has been newly updated with new oversized tiling throughout. The kitchen has been all redone with new SS appliances & granite counters. Freshly painted inside. All 3 bathrooms have been updated too!!! Plantation shutters on just about every window. Easy care resort style yard with pebble-tec pool and built in Spa. Grayhawk has miles and miles of walking trails, is close to shopping and great places to eat & has a full time programs director on site.