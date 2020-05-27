All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
20429 N 83rd Place
Last updated January 7 2020 at 5:54 PM

20429 N 83rd Place

20429 North 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

20429 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Guard Gated Edmunds home overlooking the 9th hole on the Talon GC. Private lot with incredible mountain views. Split bedroom layout with 3 bedrooms + an oversized office/den. Soaring 12 ft ceilings. This home has been newly updated with new oversized tiling throughout. The kitchen has been all redone with new SS appliances & granite counters. Freshly painted inside. All 3 bathrooms have been updated too!!! Plantation shutters on just about every window. Easy care resort style yard with pebble-tec pool and built in Spa. Grayhawk has miles and miles of walking trails, is close to shopping and great places to eat & has a full time programs director on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20429 N 83rd Place have any available units?
20429 N 83rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20429 N 83rd Place have?
Some of 20429 N 83rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20429 N 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
20429 N 83rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20429 N 83rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 20429 N 83rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20429 N 83rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 20429 N 83rd Place offers parking.
Does 20429 N 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20429 N 83rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20429 N 83rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 20429 N 83rd Place has a pool.
Does 20429 N 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 20429 N 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20429 N 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20429 N 83rd Place has units with dishwashers.
