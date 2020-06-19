20427 N 78TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely single story home with a 3 car garage., with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. This beauty has a den off of the formal living area, perfect for an office or game room. The large kitchen with an eating area is perfect for informal meals and gatherings. There is a beautifully landscaped back yard is complete with a covered patio and pebble tech pool enhanced with a water fall. Close to shopping and dining, golf courses. medical facilities and the 101 Fwy .Schools are located in the Paradise Valley School District. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Furnishings are not included.