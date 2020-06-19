All apartments in Scottsdale
20427 N 78TH Street

20427 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20427 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Lovely single story home with a 3 car garage., with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. This beauty has a den off of the formal living area, perfect for an office or game room. The large kitchen with an eating area is perfect for informal meals and gatherings. There is a beautifully landscaped back yard is complete with a covered patio and pebble tech pool enhanced with a water fall. Close to shopping and dining, golf courses. medical facilities and the 101 Fwy .Schools are located in the Paradise Valley School District. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Furnishings are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20427 N 78TH Street have any available units?
20427 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20427 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 20427 N 78TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20427 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20427 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20427 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20427 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20427 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20427 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 20427 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20427 N 78TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20427 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20427 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 20427 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20427 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20427 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20427 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
