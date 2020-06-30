20410 N 78TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful McDowell Mountain & greenbelt views await you with this freshly painted Grayhawk luxury rental house. Spacious kitchen with granite counters & newly polished limestone tile flooring. Tons of maple cabinets. Awesome range/oven with both gas burners & electric oven. Family room has tile & carpet, formal living room & loft have wood floors. Master bedroom is on the first floor with 2 bedrooms upstairs & a loft which could be an office/den or playroom. Beautiful mountain views from all 3 upper level rooms. Stunning yard has an above ground spa, a 400 sq ft pool, a huge covered patio & fruit trees for your outdoor enjoyment. Surround sound is built in throughout the house & house is wired with fiber optic. Lots of storage underneath the stairs & 3 car garage.