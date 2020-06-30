All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

20410 N 78TH Way

20410 North 78th Way · No Longer Available
Location

20410 North 78th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful McDowell Mountain & greenbelt views await you with this freshly painted Grayhawk luxury rental house. Spacious kitchen with granite counters & newly polished limestone tile flooring. Tons of maple cabinets. Awesome range/oven with both gas burners & electric oven. Family room has tile & carpet, formal living room & loft have wood floors. Master bedroom is on the first floor with 2 bedrooms upstairs & a loft which could be an office/den or playroom. Beautiful mountain views from all 3 upper level rooms. Stunning yard has an above ground spa, a 400 sq ft pool, a huge covered patio & fruit trees for your outdoor enjoyment. Surround sound is built in throughout the house & house is wired with fiber optic. Lots of storage underneath the stairs & 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20410 N 78TH Way have any available units?
20410 N 78TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20410 N 78TH Way have?
Some of 20410 N 78TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20410 N 78TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
20410 N 78TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20410 N 78TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 20410 N 78TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20410 N 78TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 20410 N 78TH Way offers parking.
Does 20410 N 78TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20410 N 78TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20410 N 78TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 20410 N 78TH Way has a pool.
Does 20410 N 78TH Way have accessible units?
No, 20410 N 78TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20410 N 78TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20410 N 78TH Way has units with dishwashers.

