Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $4000/mo ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $1800/mo. All other monthly rates will vary ~ South Scottsdale Townhome ~ Set in a great, central location and offers easy access to Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix. Whether you are in town for business or pleasure you will be able to get to almost anywhere in the Valley in just minutes.