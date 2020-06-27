2031 Pima Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Seasonal Monthly/Weekly Rent Rates:



April-October: $1,980/$1,040

November: $2,040/$980

December: $2,165/$1,294

January: $3,510/$1,458

February- March: $6,132/$2,004



This professionally decorated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse is located on the 2nd floor in North Scottsdale gated community situated on one of the most prestigious Grayhawk golf courses with views of the 18th Hole.



Relax after a day of golf or sightseeing in the beautiful living room with views of the golf course, gas fireplace, 42 flat screen TV and plush seating.



Enjoy a sunset and glass of wine on the patio at the bistro table for two that over-looks the golf course and the beauty of the desert.



Make a lovely meal for your group in the well-equipped gourmet kitchen and make memories gathered around the dining table that can seat up to 6.



The master suite has a comfortable QUEEN bed and its own private balcony to enjoy a relaxing cup of coffee in the mornings. The master ensuite bathroom has a separate shower and large soaking tub to help unwind after a day of golf or hiking. You have all the space you need to get ready for your adventures with double sinks and walk-in closet.



The guest bedroom has a comfortable full sized bed and attached Jack and Jill bathroom with a glass enclosed shower.



This is a spacious 1347 sq. feet one level plan with direct entry from the 2 car garage as well as front door entry into your own interior stair case.



Within the gated community there is a gym, pool, spa and gas grills so you wont need to go far to start taking advantage of the amenities which are short walk from the front door.



This vacation rental is just 2 miles from 101 loop, 20 minutes from Phoenix International Airport, 10 minutes from world class Scottsdale Shopping and dining, 20 minutes from Frank Lloyd WrightвЂs world-famous home Taliesin West, 5 minutes from world class golf at TPC of Scottsdale (home of the Phoenix Open) and 12 minutes from West World which is a premier, nationally recognized, user-friendly equestrian center and special events facility. West World hosts many well-known events like Barrett- Jackson Collector Car Auction, Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show & Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship. Of course dont forget about all the spring training and professional sports that take place in the beautiful state of Arizona.



Plan a day trip to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, or Flagstaff. All are just hours from Scottsdale. Take advantage of close proximity to world-class golf, dining and shopping minutes from your front door. And there are miles of hiking and jogging paths along the golf course and through the desert right outside your door. The Grayhawk clubhouse has a great menu and is walking distance from the condo. In addition you are less than 1/2 mile from the fantastic restaurants and nightlife that DC ranch has to offer.



This North Scottsdale location is the perfect place to spend your next vacation. Email or call us today to make a reservation.



A utility deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage.



THIS IS A 30 DAY MIN RENTAL. You will be asked to provide information for the tenant registration that will be submitted to the HOA for each reservation.