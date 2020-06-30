All apartments in Scottsdale
20061 N 95TH Way
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

20061 N 95TH Way

20061 North 95th Way · No Longer Available
Location

20061 North 95th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE. Amazing home with mountain views and open floor plan. Location is only one of the benefits of this beautifully maintained home. Privacy and smart layout add to the allure of resort style living in North Scottsdale. Rates vary for short term ($15,000 per month up to 3 months, $12,500 3 to 9 months furnished only) long term ($11,000 per month 9 to 12 months, and $9300 over 12 months and furnishing to be negotiated). Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ and co-lister is related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

