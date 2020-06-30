20061 N 95TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE. Amazing home with mountain views and open floor plan. Location is only one of the benefits of this beautifully maintained home. Privacy and smart layout add to the allure of resort style living in North Scottsdale. Rates vary for short term ($15,000 per month up to 3 months, $12,500 3 to 9 months furnished only) long term ($11,000 per month 9 to 12 months, and $9300 over 12 months and furnishing to be negotiated). Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ and co-lister is related to owner.