All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 19823 N 83RD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19823 N 83RD Place
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

19823 N 83RD Place

19823 North 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19823 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE DEC. 1ST WITH A 3 MONTH MINIMUM. HOUSE IS UNDERGOING A $400K+ RENOVATION AND WILL BE FINISHED IN NOV. PICTURES DO NOT REPRESENT REMODEL. SOME OF THE BEST VEIWS OF THE MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS AND 7TH FAIRWAY OF GRAYHAWK GOLF COURSE. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath property has just been completely opened up to take advantage of the amazing views. Contemporary style with imported porcelain floors throughout, real wood floors in the bedrooms, and Caesarstone countertops. The house was furnished by Copenhagen Furniture and is located at the end of a cud-de-sac. The backyard is your own private oasis, with heated Pebble Tec pool & spa, built-in gas BBQ & fire pit, putting green, outdoor TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19823 N 83RD Place have any available units?
19823 N 83RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19823 N 83RD Place have?
Some of 19823 N 83RD Place's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19823 N 83RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
19823 N 83RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19823 N 83RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 19823 N 83RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19823 N 83RD Place offer parking?
No, 19823 N 83RD Place does not offer parking.
Does 19823 N 83RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19823 N 83RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19823 N 83RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 19823 N 83RD Place has a pool.
Does 19823 N 83RD Place have accessible units?
No, 19823 N 83RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19823 N 83RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19823 N 83RD Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College