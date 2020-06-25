19823 N 83RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE DEC. 1ST WITH A 3 MONTH MINIMUM. HOUSE IS UNDERGOING A $400K+ RENOVATION AND WILL BE FINISHED IN NOV. PICTURES DO NOT REPRESENT REMODEL. SOME OF THE BEST VEIWS OF THE MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS AND 7TH FAIRWAY OF GRAYHAWK GOLF COURSE. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath property has just been completely opened up to take advantage of the amazing views. Contemporary style with imported porcelain floors throughout, real wood floors in the bedrooms, and Caesarstone countertops. The house was furnished by Copenhagen Furniture and is located at the end of a cud-de-sac. The backyard is your own private oasis, with heated Pebble Tec pool & spa, built-in gas BBQ & fire pit, putting green, outdoor TV.