19417 N 101ST Street

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful Bing Hu villa has been freshly painted and ready for tenants. Located within guard gated Horseshoe Canyon gate of Silverleaf, this villa exhibits old world charm and modern luxury living. Stunning mountain views provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. The villa features travertine flooring, wood flooring, slab granite counters, and stainless Viking appliances. The gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's delight and is the focal point providing one spacious great room that includes dining & living space. The master bedroom is downstairs & features hardwood flooring, large walk in closet, & beautiful mountain views. Three ensuite secondary bedrooms, separate executive office, and loft complete the main house. (more) There is a private pool and spa in the front courtyard. The guest casita features a spacious bedroom with a steam shower and sliding glass door to the pool area. Enjoy dramatic mountain views from the back patio with firepit, covered patio and built-in BBQ. The 3 car tandem garage provides plenty of space of storage and the epoxy flooring was just added. Great opportunity to lease in North Scottsdale's most prestigious neighborhood.