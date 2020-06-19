All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:40 PM

19417 N 101ST Street

19417 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

19417 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful Bing Hu villa has been freshly painted and ready for tenants. Located within guard gated Horseshoe Canyon gate of Silverleaf, this villa exhibits old world charm and modern luxury living. Stunning mountain views provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. The villa features travertine flooring, wood flooring, slab granite counters, and stainless Viking appliances. The gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's delight and is the focal point providing one spacious great room that includes dining & living space. The master bedroom is downstairs & features hardwood flooring, large walk in closet, & beautiful mountain views. Three ensuite secondary bedrooms, separate executive office, and loft complete the main house. (more) There is a private pool and spa in the front courtyard. The guest casita features a spacious bedroom with a steam shower and sliding glass door to the pool area. Enjoy dramatic mountain views from the back patio with firepit, covered patio and built-in BBQ. The 3 car tandem garage provides plenty of space of storage and the epoxy flooring was just added. Great opportunity to lease in North Scottsdale's most prestigious neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19417 N 101ST Street have any available units?
19417 N 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19417 N 101ST Street have?
Some of 19417 N 101ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19417 N 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
19417 N 101ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19417 N 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 19417 N 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19417 N 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 19417 N 101ST Street does offer parking.
Does 19417 N 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19417 N 101ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19417 N 101ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 19417 N 101ST Street has a pool.
Does 19417 N 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 19417 N 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19417 N 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19417 N 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.
