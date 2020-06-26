All apartments in Scottsdale
19204 N 92ND Street

19204 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

19204 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled, be the first to rent with new improvements. Home boast souring 20'+ ceilings. Updated: Kitchen, New Appliances, Showers, Baths, Fixtures, Paint. 1st floor offers spacious kitchen, granite counters, lots of cabinets/counters, opens to family room, gas fireplace, living/dining room. 1st floor bedroom/bath suite/large walk in closet. 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, master bedroom/bath suite is extremely large with TWO very large walk-in closets. Mountain Views from many windows. 3 car garage, built in cabinets. Entertainers resort style backyard, backs to wash, resurfaced pool, fire pit, bocce ball court, large covered patio, built in BBQ, RV gate with huge side yard. Located close to DC Ranch, Mountain Views, Shopping and HWY 101. Landscaping & pool service included. Long term available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19204 N 92ND Street have any available units?
19204 N 92ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19204 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 19204 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19204 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
19204 N 92ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19204 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 19204 N 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19204 N 92ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 19204 N 92ND Street offers parking.
Does 19204 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19204 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19204 N 92ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 19204 N 92ND Street has a pool.
Does 19204 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 19204 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19204 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19204 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.

