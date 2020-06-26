19204 N 92ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Remodeled, be the first to rent with new improvements. Home boast souring 20'+ ceilings. Updated: Kitchen, New Appliances, Showers, Baths, Fixtures, Paint. 1st floor offers spacious kitchen, granite counters, lots of cabinets/counters, opens to family room, gas fireplace, living/dining room. 1st floor bedroom/bath suite/large walk in closet. 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, master bedroom/bath suite is extremely large with TWO very large walk-in closets. Mountain Views from many windows. 3 car garage, built in cabinets. Entertainers resort style backyard, backs to wash, resurfaced pool, fire pit, bocce ball court, large covered patio, built in BBQ, RV gate with huge side yard. Located close to DC Ranch, Mountain Views, Shopping and HWY 101. Landscaping & pool service included. Long term available.