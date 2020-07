Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful modern Remodel inside, all tile, stainless range/hood. This home is right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Separated carport in back with storage room. Fenced yard and parking in front. Exterior is scheduled for remodel in 2020. Newer A/C units, Recently replaced roof, this home is ready for you! Great location, quiet yet easy access to 101, 202.