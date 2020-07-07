18965 N 89TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMMACULATE and GORGEOUS home with a great layout, NO STEPS, single story end unit. McDowell Mountain and natural desert WASH VIEWS from the LARGE privale covered patio, spacious yard and master bedroom. SPLIT FLOORPLAN with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lots of tile in the right places. Open and bright kitchen with S/S Black Diamond appliances. Granite tile counters and lots of designer-hewed cabinets. Plantation shutters. Lots of storage throughout the home and direct access, attached 2-car garage. Across from the community pool. The community is beautifully maintained and conveniently located near shopping, dining and freeways. Cul-de-sac street. HOA maintains the front yard (HOA paid by Landlord). A beautiful place to live!!