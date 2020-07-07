All apartments in Scottsdale
18965 N 89TH Way

18965 North 89th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18965 North 89th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE and GORGEOUS home with a great layout, NO STEPS, single story end unit. McDowell Mountain and natural desert WASH VIEWS from the LARGE privale covered patio, spacious yard and master bedroom. SPLIT FLOORPLAN with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lots of tile in the right places. Open and bright kitchen with S/S Black Diamond appliances. Granite tile counters and lots of designer-hewed cabinets. Plantation shutters. Lots of storage throughout the home and direct access, attached 2-car garage. Across from the community pool. The community is beautifully maintained and conveniently located near shopping, dining and freeways. Cul-de-sac street. HOA maintains the front yard (HOA paid by Landlord). A beautiful place to live!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18965 N 89TH Way have any available units?
18965 N 89TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18965 N 89TH Way have?
Some of 18965 N 89TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18965 N 89TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18965 N 89TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18965 N 89TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18965 N 89TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18965 N 89TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18965 N 89TH Way offers parking.
Does 18965 N 89TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18965 N 89TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18965 N 89TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18965 N 89TH Way has a pool.
Does 18965 N 89TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18965 N 89TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18965 N 89TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18965 N 89TH Way has units with dishwashers.

