18776 N 90TH Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***AVAILABLE TO RENT SEPT. 1, 2019.***Lovely 2326SF 4BR/3 Full Bath Remodel in Ironwood Village is move-in ready. Inviting, elegant HGTV inspired decor w/large windows & vaulted ceilings creates bright, dramatic entrance. The tasteful attention to detail makes you want to move right in. New since 2016: flooring, interior & exterior painting, cabinets throughout, granite in baths & kitchen w/extended island; stainless appliances, window coverings throughout; vinyl covered patio & easy maintenance artificial turf for all-year resort style greenery. Ironwood Village is a wonderful community with bike/walking paths, mountain views, children's park, excellent schools. It is 5 min. to the 101 Fwy, close to Kierland, Desert Ridge and Scottsdale 101 Shopping and Dining. You won't be disappointed!