Scottsdale, AZ
18776 N 90TH Place
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:21 PM

18776 N 90TH Place

18776 North 90th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18776 North 90th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***AVAILABLE TO RENT SEPT. 1, 2019.***Lovely 2326SF 4BR/3 Full Bath Remodel in Ironwood Village is move-in ready. Inviting, elegant HGTV inspired decor w/large windows & vaulted ceilings creates bright, dramatic entrance. The tasteful attention to detail makes you want to move right in. New since 2016: flooring, interior & exterior painting, cabinets throughout, granite in baths & kitchen w/extended island; stainless appliances, window coverings throughout; vinyl covered patio & easy maintenance artificial turf for all-year resort style greenery. Ironwood Village is a wonderful community with bike/walking paths, mountain views, children's park, excellent schools. It is 5 min. to the 101 Fwy, close to Kierland, Desert Ridge and Scottsdale 101 Shopping and Dining. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18776 N 90TH Place have any available units?
18776 N 90TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18776 N 90TH Place have?
Some of 18776 N 90TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18776 N 90TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18776 N 90TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18776 N 90TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18776 N 90TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18776 N 90TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18776 N 90TH Place offers parking.
Does 18776 N 90TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18776 N 90TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18776 N 90TH Place have a pool?
No, 18776 N 90TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18776 N 90TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18776 N 90TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18776 N 90TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18776 N 90TH Place has units with dishwashers.
