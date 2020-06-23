All apartments in Scottsdale
18394 N 92ND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18394 N 92ND Street

18394 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

18394 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Wow! Great gated rental in DC Ranch, 100k in upgrades. Nice family neighborhood across from the park. 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, great room has gas fireplace, formal dining/ multipurpose w/ gorgeous built-ins, courtyard entry and 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring and plug in for electric car. Gourmet kitchen included slab granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, double ovens, RO system and walk in pantry. Neutral tile in living areas and upgraded carpet in beds and dining. Premium lot ($50k)private with no neighbors behind. Energy saving window tint. shows pride of ownershipNOTE: Wok BarBQ is not in working order and will not be repaired by seller. Outdoor Wok BarBQ is not is working order and is sold ASIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18394 N 92ND Street have any available units?
18394 N 92ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18394 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 18394 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18394 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
18394 N 92ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18394 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 18394 N 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18394 N 92ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 18394 N 92ND Street does offer parking.
Does 18394 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18394 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18394 N 92ND Street have a pool?
No, 18394 N 92ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 18394 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 18394 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18394 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18394 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.
