18394 N 92ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Wow! Great gated rental in DC Ranch, 100k in upgrades. Nice family neighborhood across from the park. 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, great room has gas fireplace, formal dining/ multipurpose w/ gorgeous built-ins, courtyard entry and 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring and plug in for electric car. Gourmet kitchen included slab granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, double ovens, RO system and walk in pantry. Neutral tile in living areas and upgraded carpet in beds and dining. Premium lot ($50k)private with no neighbors behind. Energy saving window tint. shows pride of ownershipNOTE: Wok BarBQ is not in working order and will not be repaired by seller. Outdoor Wok BarBQ is not is working order and is sold ASIS