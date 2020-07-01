Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

1826 N. 87th Way Available 02/07/20 Updated home Patio Home in South Scottsdale, Pool Service included!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in South Scottsdale has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, updated cabinetry, and updated exterior paint! The roof was replace in 2018 and it also has a large combo Family Room/Kitchen. It has a separate Living Room and a North side patio to shield you from the sun. The property has a pool with pool service included. There is a 2 car garage. The property has great freeway access- close to 101 & the 202 is minutes away. Available now!

-Updated House

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Counter Tops

-New Cabinetry

-Updated Interior Painting

-Recently Painted Exterior

-Great Freeway Access

