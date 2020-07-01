All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1826 N. 87th Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1826 N. 87th Way

1826 North 87th Way · No Longer Available
Location

1826 North 87th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Pima Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1826 N. 87th Way Available 02/07/20 Updated home Patio Home in South Scottsdale, Pool Service included!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in South Scottsdale has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, updated cabinetry, and updated exterior paint! The roof was replace in 2018 and it also has a large combo Family Room/Kitchen. It has a separate Living Room and a North side patio to shield you from the sun. The property has a pool with pool service included. There is a 2 car garage. The property has great freeway access- close to 101 & the 202 is minutes away. Available now!
-Updated House
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Counter Tops
-New Cabinetry
-Updated Interior Painting
-Recently Painted Exterior
-Great Freeway Access
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755 We will need to give 48 hours notice to current tenants until January 31 to schedule showing..
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2142747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 N. 87th Way have any available units?
1826 N. 87th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 N. 87th Way have?
Some of 1826 N. 87th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 N. 87th Way currently offering any rent specials?
1826 N. 87th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 N. 87th Way pet-friendly?
No, 1826 N. 87th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1826 N. 87th Way offer parking?
Yes, 1826 N. 87th Way offers parking.
Does 1826 N. 87th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 N. 87th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 N. 87th Way have a pool?
Yes, 1826 N. 87th Way has a pool.
Does 1826 N. 87th Way have accessible units?
No, 1826 N. 87th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 N. 87th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 N. 87th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

