All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 1818 N 87TH Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1818 N 87TH Terrace
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:08 AM

1818 N 87TH Terrace

1818 North 87th Terrace · (480) 570-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1818 North 87th Terrace, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Pima Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings and great location. Enter to vaulted ceilings in living room, kitchen and dining room. Tile floors in main traffic area and carpet in bedrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private access to patio area. French doors to backyard, planter, fire pit and paver patio.$50 monthly alarm fee in addition to rent Close to 101&202 freeways, shopping, Tempe Marketplace, casino, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 N 87TH Terrace have any available units?
1818 N 87TH Terrace has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 N 87TH Terrace have?
Some of 1818 N 87TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 N 87TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1818 N 87TH Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 N 87TH Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1818 N 87TH Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1818 N 87TH Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1818 N 87TH Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1818 N 87TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 N 87TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 N 87TH Terrace have a pool?
No, 1818 N 87TH Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1818 N 87TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1818 N 87TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 N 87TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 N 87TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1818 N 87TH Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity