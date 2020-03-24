18095 N 100TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard game room on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Luxe resort living w/ all the comforts of home & amenities galore! Situated on a premium oversized cul-de-sac lot w/ unobstructed panoramic mtn. views & all the bells & whistles! Transitionally designed & styled featuring a wide open great room floor plan, gourmet kitchen & lrg dining room, wet bar/ lounge, dual sided fireplace, gorgeous built-ins thruout, 1st floor guest room & Master suite w/ huge closet & spa-like bath, private dbl office, pool bath, generous laundry room, 2nd level spacious loft/ game room, en suite bedrooms w/ walk in closets & great views, incredible backyard w/ 14 pers. spa, massive heated pool, swim up kitchen/ bar, turf area & putting green, expansive front yard w/ dbl courtyards, plenty of parking & JUST TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST!