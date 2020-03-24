All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18095 N 100TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18095 N 100TH Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

18095 N 100TH Way

18095 North 100th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18095 North 100th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Luxe resort living w/ all the comforts of home & amenities galore! Situated on a premium oversized cul-de-sac lot w/ unobstructed panoramic mtn. views & all the bells & whistles! Transitionally designed & styled featuring a wide open great room floor plan, gourmet kitchen & lrg dining room, wet bar/ lounge, dual sided fireplace, gorgeous built-ins thruout, 1st floor guest room & Master suite w/ huge closet & spa-like bath, private dbl office, pool bath, generous laundry room, 2nd level spacious loft/ game room, en suite bedrooms w/ walk in closets & great views, incredible backyard w/ 14 pers. spa, massive heated pool, swim up kitchen/ bar, turf area & putting green, expansive front yard w/ dbl courtyards, plenty of parking & JUST TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18095 N 100TH Way have any available units?
18095 N 100TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18095 N 100TH Way have?
Some of 18095 N 100TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18095 N 100TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18095 N 100TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18095 N 100TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18095 N 100TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18095 N 100TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18095 N 100TH Way offers parking.
Does 18095 N 100TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18095 N 100TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18095 N 100TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18095 N 100TH Way has a pool.
Does 18095 N 100TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18095 N 100TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18095 N 100TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18095 N 100TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Las Hadas
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College