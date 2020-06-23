All apartments in Scottsdale
17904 N 97TH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17904 N 97TH Way

17904 North 97th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17904 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
This is a rare combination of great floor plan (Verandah), large lot, and great finishes all w/in one of the best master planned, guard gated communities in North Scottsdale (Windgate Ranch). Built in 2014 w/modern finishes this 5 bedroom with den/playroom and office sits on a 19,000sf plus south-facing lot that backs to a wash. Chef's kitchen boasts 5 burner cooktop, 48'' fridge w/oversized island, and grey 42'' custom cabinets. Huge family/great room boasts a 15' wall of glass that opens to the large back yard w/swimming pool surrounded by travertine pavers, built-in bbq w/granite slab, and large grassy area with lush landscaping. Other upgrades include hardwood floors, tile, solid alder doors, custom lights, quartz counters, etc. Also available for sale or lease/purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

