17904 N 97TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

This is a rare combination of great floor plan (Verandah), large lot, and great finishes all w/in one of the best master planned, guard gated communities in North Scottsdale (Windgate Ranch). Built in 2014 w/modern finishes this 5 bedroom with den/playroom and office sits on a 19,000sf plus south-facing lot that backs to a wash. Chef's kitchen boasts 5 burner cooktop, 48'' fridge w/oversized island, and grey 42'' custom cabinets. Huge family/great room boasts a 15' wall of glass that opens to the large back yard w/swimming pool surrounded by travertine pavers, built-in bbq w/granite slab, and large grassy area with lush landscaping. Other upgrades include hardwood floors, tile, solid alder doors, custom lights, quartz counters, etc. Also available for sale or lease/purchase