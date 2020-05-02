All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17776 N 93rd Way

17776 North 93rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

17776 North 93rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Tuscan Villa in DC Ranch - best lot in community! Poolside location with maple cabinets, oak hardwood floors, wood shutters & blinds, epoxy garage floors, Sony 46 inch LCD Flat Panel HDTV, and ceiling fans throughout. Desirable floorplan features French doors in master, kitchen, and great room that all open to a HUGE 1,200 sq. ft. courtyard bordering a spectacular natural wash. Kitchen has vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and granite slab countertops. Gated community is within easy access of 101 freeway, and offers exclusive DC Ranch amenities, hiking trails, fitness center, and nearby shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17776 N 93rd Way have any available units?
17776 N 93rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17776 N 93rd Way have?
Some of 17776 N 93rd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17776 N 93rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
17776 N 93rd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17776 N 93rd Way pet-friendly?
No, 17776 N 93rd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17776 N 93rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 17776 N 93rd Way does offer parking.
Does 17776 N 93rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17776 N 93rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17776 N 93rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 17776 N 93rd Way has a pool.
Does 17776 N 93rd Way have accessible units?
No, 17776 N 93rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17776 N 93rd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17776 N 93rd Way has units with dishwashers.
