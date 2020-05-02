17776 N 93rd Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Tuscan Villa in DC Ranch - best lot in community! Poolside location with maple cabinets, oak hardwood floors, wood shutters & blinds, epoxy garage floors, Sony 46 inch LCD Flat Panel HDTV, and ceiling fans throughout. Desirable floorplan features French doors in master, kitchen, and great room that all open to a HUGE 1,200 sq. ft. courtyard bordering a spectacular natural wash. Kitchen has vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and granite slab countertops. Gated community is within easy access of 101 freeway, and offers exclusive DC Ranch amenities, hiking trails, fitness center, and nearby shopping & dining.