Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Great Location in DC Ranch! Close to 101, shopping and dining in N. Scottsdale. This spacious two bed/two bath home has an ideal floor plan that flows easily. Travertine tile and wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with dining area adjacent. Resort like Courtyard with covered pergola, pavers, and artificial grass area. Community pool steps away. Access to DC Ranch amenities included with the lease. Owner/Agent