17707 N 93RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

**SEASON RATES APPLY** LUXURIOUS & BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED PRIVATE RETREAT-3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY IN DC RANCH-GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, BREAKFAST ROOM & BREAKFAST BAR-FORMAL DINING WITH BUTLER'S PANTRY-MASTER SUITE HAS SMALL DECK WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, BATH WITH SEPARATE GARDEN TUB & SHOWER-THE LOFT IS A PRIVATE RETREAT OFF THE MASTER & 2ND BEDROOMS-3RD BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS-THIS HOME WOULD BE GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH A LARGE INTERIOR PATIO & IS CONVENIENT TO THE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL & SPA ACROSS THE WAY-WONDERFUL HOME IN A VERY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY-CONVENIENT TO THE 101 FRWY & ALL NORTH SCOTTSDALE AMENITIES.