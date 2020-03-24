All apartments in Scottsdale
17704 N 77TH Place
17704 N 77TH Place

17704 North 77th Place · (602) 370-3465
Location

17704 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RENTAL RATES VARY ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $6,995) (May, Oct - Dec $4,500) (June - Sept $4,000) This home is an exclusive brand new contemporary luxury loft, a 2-car garage and a built in PRIVATE ELEVATOR. The stunning and expansive 3-level luxury homes have 2 floors of room-sized covered balconies for you to create your own private outdoor retreats and relish the Arizona indoor-outdoor lifestyle. It's located adjacent to the Fairmont Princess Resort and is only a few miles from Scottsdale Airpark in North Scottsdale. It's within reach of the brand new Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, Waste Management Open, Barrett Jackson, multiple golf courses etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17704 N 77TH Place have any available units?
17704 N 77TH Place has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17704 N 77TH Place have?
Some of 17704 N 77TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17704 N 77TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17704 N 77TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17704 N 77TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17704 N 77TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17704 N 77TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17704 N 77TH Place does offer parking.
Does 17704 N 77TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17704 N 77TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17704 N 77TH Place have a pool?
No, 17704 N 77TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17704 N 77TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17704 N 77TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17704 N 77TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17704 N 77TH Place has units with dishwashers.
