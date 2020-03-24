17704 N 77TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RENTAL RATES VARY ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $6,995) (May, Oct - Dec $4,500) (June - Sept $4,000) This home is an exclusive brand new contemporary luxury loft, a 2-car garage and a built in PRIVATE ELEVATOR. The stunning and expansive 3-level luxury homes have 2 floors of room-sized covered balconies for you to create your own private outdoor retreats and relish the Arizona indoor-outdoor lifestyle. It's located adjacent to the Fairmont Princess Resort and is only a few miles from Scottsdale Airpark in North Scottsdale. It's within reach of the brand new Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, Waste Management Open, Barrett Jackson, multiple golf courses etc.