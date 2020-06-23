All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17641 N 77TH Way

17641 North 77th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17641 North 77th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
putting green
garage
Available for immediate move in through September 20, 2015. This home is immaculate. 2500 sf near the Fairmont Princess Resort for under $3,000 per month. Large master suite with its own covered patio (and views for days). Two large bedrooms with shared bathroom, queen sized beds, flat screen tv's and pinnacle peak views. Downstairs game room with pocket sliding doors leading to a large outdoor patio (with putting green to work on that short game!). 2 Car garage, with extra room for guests! Come and get this one ASAP before someone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17641 N 77TH Way have any available units?
17641 N 77TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17641 N 77TH Way have?
Some of 17641 N 77TH Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17641 N 77TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
17641 N 77TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17641 N 77TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 17641 N 77TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17641 N 77TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 17641 N 77TH Way does offer parking.
Does 17641 N 77TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17641 N 77TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17641 N 77TH Way have a pool?
No, 17641 N 77TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 17641 N 77TH Way have accessible units?
No, 17641 N 77TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17641 N 77TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17641 N 77TH Way has units with dishwashers.
