17641 N 77TH Way

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Available for immediate move in through September 20, 2015. This home is immaculate. 2500 sf near the Fairmont Princess Resort for under $3,000 per month. Large master suite with its own covered patio (and views for days). Two large bedrooms with shared bathroom, queen sized beds, flat screen tv's and pinnacle peak views. Downstairs game room with pocket sliding doors leading to a large outdoor patio (with putting green to work on that short game!). 2 Car garage, with extra room for guests! Come and get this one ASAP before someone else does!