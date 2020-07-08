All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

16650 N 98TH Place

16650 North 98th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16650 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 bedroom, 3 bath, single level home with private pool!! Located in gated community at the foothills of the McDowell Mountains with spectacular views. Close to shopping, dining, schools, Hiking/Biking trails and convenient access to 101 freeway. Premium corner lot that backs to natural wash with no neighbors behind. Fabulous backyard oasis with huge wrap-around covered patio, beautiful pool with baja shelf, built in BBQ and grass. Enjoy this incredible interior layout that's perfect for entertaining or quiet time home alone. The many extras include 2 living spaces and 2 dining areas, stacked stone gas fireplace in living room, upgraded corian counter-tops, kitchen island, upgraded stainless steel appliances with chef's gas range. This beautiful home will not last long.Rental tax+ 1.75%

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

