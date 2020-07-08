16650 N 98TH Place

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3 bath, single level home with private pool!! Located in gated community at the foothills of the McDowell Mountains with spectacular views. Close to shopping, dining, schools, Hiking/Biking trails and convenient access to 101 freeway. Premium corner lot that backs to natural wash with no neighbors behind. Fabulous backyard oasis with huge wrap-around covered patio, beautiful pool with baja shelf, built in BBQ and grass. Enjoy this incredible interior layout that's perfect for entertaining or quiet time home alone. The many extras include 2 living spaces and 2 dining areas, stacked stone gas fireplace in living room, upgraded corian counter-tops, kitchen island, upgraded stainless steel appliances with chef's gas range. This beautiful home will not last long.Rental tax+ 1.75%