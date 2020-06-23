All apartments in Scottsdale
16501 North 99th Place
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

16501 North 99th Place

16501 North 99th Place
Location

16501 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with Mountain Views! Well maintained 3 bedroom plus den and 2.5 bath home on cul de sac in gated subdivision. Kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, huge island, breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room. Separate formal living and dining room. Spacious master bedroom with private access to backyard. Master bath has upgraded lighting, vanity and walk in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Plantation shutters. Extended covered patio with mountain views. Beautiful mature landscaping. Two car garage. Landscaping and Pest Control included in rent.

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16501 North 99th Place have any available units?
16501 North 99th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16501 North 99th Place have?
Some of 16501 North 99th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16501 North 99th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16501 North 99th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16501 North 99th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16501 North 99th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16501 North 99th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16501 North 99th Place does offer parking.
Does 16501 North 99th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16501 North 99th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16501 North 99th Place have a pool?
No, 16501 North 99th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16501 North 99th Place have accessible units?
No, 16501 North 99th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16501 North 99th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16501 North 99th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
