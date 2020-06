16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

IMMACULATE, SPARKLING CLEAN TOWNHOUSE IN FABULOUS GATED COMMUNITY IN MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN RANCH. ENJOY MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM BOTH OF YOUR RELAXING BALCONIES FROM THIS QUIET, INTERIOR 2ND FLOOR END UNIT. OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH KITCHEN, SLAB GRANITE, BREAKFAST BAR, GAS FIREPLACE & CEILING FANS. BEAUTIFUL, FRESH TWO TONE PAINT T/O AND BRAND NEW MEDIUM BEIGE CARPET. TWO BEDROOMS WITH SPLIT MASTER FOR PRIVACY, WALK-IN CLOSETS, 2 BATHS AND ONE CAR GARAGE. ENJOY THE HEATED POOL & SPA, HIKING & BIKING TRAILS, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, PARKS, SAND VOLLEYBALL AND BASKETBALL COURTS. EASY ACCESS TO THE SONORAN PRESERVE, 101, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & GOLF!