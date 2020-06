Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool garage tennis court

Premium Furnished Vacation Property featuring Views of McDowell Mountain in 24-hr Guard Gated Community of Cimarron Hills. Both Private and Heated Community Pools, Exercise Room and Tennis Courts. Open floor plan w/gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters and an island. 12 feet ceilings. The Master Suite has his and her closets, double sinks, separate shower and tub. Pull out bed in Den for additional guest. 2 Car Garage. Weekly Rate of $3500