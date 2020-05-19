All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 15344 N 102ND Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15344 N 102ND Street N
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:54 PM

15344 N 102ND Street N

15344 N 102nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15344 N 102nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in a resort! Well maintained 3BR/2BA home in stunning and highly desirable Discovery Canyon in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Kitchen with open concept and island with gas stove. Two MMR community pools, nearby aquatic center, McDowell Mountain trailheads close by & 60 miles of trails. Near McDowell Mountain Golf Course for breakfast or lunch. Scottsdale schools. Walk to Desert Canyon Elementary. Excellent community amenities (playground, tennis, volleyball, basketball, bike & hiking paths) in exclusive McDowell Mountain Ranch. Enjoy mountain views all around the area. Unfurnished 1 year lease as advertised here. Call for details on a furnished rental price or for shorter term rental or see MLS 5911950. McDowell Mountain Ranch, the place everyone wants to live....You can too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15344 N 102ND Street N have any available units?
15344 N 102ND Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15344 N 102ND Street N have?
Some of 15344 N 102ND Street N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15344 N 102ND Street N currently offering any rent specials?
15344 N 102ND Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15344 N 102ND Street N pet-friendly?
No, 15344 N 102ND Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street N offer parking?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street N offers parking.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15344 N 102ND Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street N have a pool?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street N has a pool.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street N have accessible units?
No, 15344 N 102ND Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College