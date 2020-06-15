14357 N 99TH Street

Amenities

Home is leased until August 30 2020. Fully furnished!Complete remodel in the heart of North Scottsdale.This designer-inspired home has wood look tile floors, brick in laundry and powder room,cement tile in the second bathroom,custom vanities, 42-inch high chandeliers and endless storage in the 3 car garage.Master bedroom resort-like retreat with a private balcony and seating area.Master bath will dazzle with its floor to ceiling tile and oversized tub and shower.Entertainers dream with its soaring ceilings and large living spaces and speakers wired throughout in/out.Easy to maintain yard views of the McDowell Mountains. N/S lot,on quiet street. Walking distance shopping,entertaining,and easy access to freeways.Rate is for 1 year.Call for shorter term rate.