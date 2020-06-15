All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:54 PM

14357 N 99TH Street

14357 North 99th Street · (602) 321-2084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14357 North 99th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is leased until August 30 2020. Fully furnished!Complete remodel in the heart of North Scottsdale.This designer-inspired home has wood look tile floors, brick in laundry and powder room,cement tile in the second bathroom,custom vanities, 42-inch high chandeliers and endless storage in the 3 car garage.Master bedroom resort-like retreat with a private balcony and seating area.Master bath will dazzle with its floor to ceiling tile and oversized tub and shower.Entertainers dream with its soaring ceilings and large living spaces and speakers wired throughout in/out.Easy to maintain yard views of the McDowell Mountains. N/S lot,on quiet street. Walking distance shopping,entertaining,and easy access to freeways.Rate is for 1 year.Call for shorter term rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14357 N 99TH Street have any available units?
14357 N 99TH Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14357 N 99TH Street have?
Some of 14357 N 99TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14357 N 99TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14357 N 99TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14357 N 99TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14357 N 99TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14357 N 99TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14357 N 99TH Street does offer parking.
Does 14357 N 99TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14357 N 99TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14357 N 99TH Street have a pool?
No, 14357 N 99TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14357 N 99TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14357 N 99TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14357 N 99TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14357 N 99TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14357 N 99TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

