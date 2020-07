14116 N 109TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub media room

ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER LOTS IN SIENNA CANYON, FORMER DEVELOPERS MODEL! SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS,CAMELBACK MTN & BACKS EXPANSIVE NAOS GIVING YOU SERENITY/PRIVACY *IDEAL FOR A FAMILY W/5 OVERSIZED BEDROOMS+MOTHER IN LAW SUITE+OFFICE+LOFT AND SOUND-PROOF MEDIA ROOM*A TRUE GOURMET KITCHEN W/SLAB GRANITE COUNTERS,WINE SUB ZERO REFRIG,LARGE ISLAND OVERLOOKING THE FAMILY ROOM AND CAPTURING THE MAGNIFICIENT VIEWS *HUGE ENTERTAINER'S BACKYARD WITH: HEATED DIVING POOL, SKY BAR, ELEVATED 7 PERSON SPA AND SYNTHETIC GRASS AREA FOR THE CHILDREN AND PETS TO PLAY. THIS HOME IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE MLS 6016763 WHICH HAS MORE PHOTOS AND INFO.