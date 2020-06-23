14017 E CHOLLA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautiful views! Private courtyard with pavers. Former model with all the upgrades and 10'+ ceilings throughout. Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops/back splash, built-in pasta/steamer with separate sink in island, Subzero built-in refrigerator, Jenn Air appliances. Separate dining area with built-in cabinets and desk. Incredible views from master bedroom with separate exit to backyard. Master bathroom has dual sinks, soak tub with jets, large walk-in closet. Attached casita with own bathroom. Office has closet and office furniture with a view of the courtyard. Backyard has an inviting pool and large grassy area on oversized lot. Two car garage with built-in cabinets. Driveway lined with pavers. PHOTOS TO COME.