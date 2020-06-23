All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
14017 E CHOLLA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14017 E CHOLLA Drive

14017 East Cholla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14017 East Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful views! Private courtyard with pavers. Former model with all the upgrades and 10'+ ceilings throughout. Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops/back splash, built-in pasta/steamer with separate sink in island, Subzero built-in refrigerator, Jenn Air appliances. Separate dining area with built-in cabinets and desk. Incredible views from master bedroom with separate exit to backyard. Master bathroom has dual sinks, soak tub with jets, large walk-in closet. Attached casita with own bathroom. Office has closet and office furniture with a view of the courtyard. Backyard has an inviting pool and large grassy area on oversized lot. Two car garage with built-in cabinets. Driveway lined with pavers. PHOTOS TO COME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive have any available units?
14017 E CHOLLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive have?
Some of 14017 E CHOLLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14017 E CHOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14017 E CHOLLA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14017 E CHOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14017 E CHOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14017 E CHOLLA Drive does offer parking.
Does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14017 E CHOLLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14017 E CHOLLA Drive has a pool.
Does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14017 E CHOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14017 E CHOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14017 E CHOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
