13873 North 89th Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 11:53 AM

13873 North 89th Street

13873 North 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13873 North 89th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing today...This one will not last long!!! Single-Level Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom North Scottsdale Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 101 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Brand New Carpet, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace and Patio Exit, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Island, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Soaker Tub and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13873 North 89th Street have any available units?
13873 North 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13873 North 89th Street have?
Some of 13873 North 89th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13873 North 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13873 North 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13873 North 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13873 North 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13873 North 89th Street offer parking?
No, 13873 North 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13873 North 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13873 North 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13873 North 89th Street have a pool?
No, 13873 North 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13873 North 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 13873 North 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13873 North 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13873 North 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
