13873 North 89th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing today...This one will not last long!!! Single-Level Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom North Scottsdale Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 101 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Brand New Carpet, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace and Patio Exit, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Island, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Soaker Tub and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.