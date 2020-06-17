All apartments in Scottsdale
13777 E LUPINE Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

13777 E LUPINE Avenue

13777 East Lupine Avenue · (602) 717-2104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13777 East Lupine Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
As you walk inside this stunning home you will see beautiful mountain views from the living room. From the moment you enter, you will notice high ceilings, columns and the unique limestone flooring. The entry opens to the formal living/dining room with large viewing windows. The entertaining area is complete with an open floor plan including a spacious kitchen, kitchen island, granite counter tops and a family room that includes a gas fireplace. The sunsets are priceless. The master suite is large, bright and has a bathroom full of luxury upgrades, including granite countertops, large tub and separate shower.This home features a heated pool.
Easy care landscape, heated pebble tec pool & spa with mountain, city light views. The home sits on a great lot backing to a wash allowing for incredible views. Oh and don't miss the three car garage with built-in cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
13777 E LUPINE Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 13777 E LUPINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13777 E LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13777 E LUPINE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13777 E LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13777 E LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13777 E LUPINE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13777 E LUPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13777 E LUPINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13777 E LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13777 E LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13777 E LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
