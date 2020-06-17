13777 E LUPINE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

As you walk inside this stunning home you will see beautiful mountain views from the living room. From the moment you enter, you will notice high ceilings, columns and the unique limestone flooring. The entry opens to the formal living/dining room with large viewing windows. The entertaining area is complete with an open floor plan including a spacious kitchen, kitchen island, granite counter tops and a family room that includes a gas fireplace. The sunsets are priceless. The master suite is large, bright and has a bathroom full of luxury upgrades, including granite countertops, large tub and separate shower.This home features a heated pool.

Easy care landscape, heated pebble tec pool & spa with mountain, city light views. The home sits on a great lot backing to a wash allowing for incredible views. Oh and don't miss the three car garage with built-in cabinetry.