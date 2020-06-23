All apartments in Scottsdale
13520 N 92ND Place
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:05 AM

13520 N 92ND Place

13520 North 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

13520 North 92nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Executive FULLY FURNISHED, 1741 sq ft Patio Home in prime North Scottsdale location. Private corner lot with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus an office in loft. Master on first level w/spa tub & separate shower. Updated finishes throughout, Travertine floors & granite counter tops in kitchen. 2 car garage w/work bench, private patio, w/built in BBQ. Community pool and Spa. 2700.00 for 12 month rental.Rental rate for Long term lease greater than 12 mos is negotiable. 3300.00/month(Dec thru April) **3 month minimum,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

