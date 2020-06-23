13520 N 92ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Executive FULLY FURNISHED, 1741 sq ft Patio Home in prime North Scottsdale location. Private corner lot with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus an office in loft. Master on first level w/spa tub & separate shower. Updated finishes throughout, Travertine floors & granite counter tops in kitchen. 2 car garage w/work bench, private patio, w/built in BBQ. Community pool and Spa. 2700.00 for 12 month rental.Rental rate for Long term lease greater than 12 mos is negotiable. 3300.00/month(Dec thru April) **3 month minimum,